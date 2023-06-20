Sharif to attend new global financing pact summit in France

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on a two-day official visit to France starting Thursday. The visit comes as he has been invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to participate in the New Global Financing Pact Summit, scheduled to take place in Paris.

The Summit serves as a platform for leaders to engage in discussions regarding the development of a new global architecture that can effectively address the challenges related to sustainable development financing, environmental issues, energy transition, and the climate change agenda.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Sharif will present Pakistan’s perspective and put forth proposals for the reform of International Financial Institutions. He will also address topics such as climate finance, green infrastructure, the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and debt-related solutions.

Additionally, he will engage in bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

As the international community looks ahead to important upcoming events and conferences in the next two years, this Summit aims to establish the principles and necessary steps for a comprehensive reform of the international financial system, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Furthermore, it seeks to pave the way for a more equitable and balanced partnership between the North and the South, it added.