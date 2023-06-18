Imran Khan condemns ‘abduction’ of Advocate Bhandari

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Saturday strongly condemned what he called the “abduction” of Advocate Uzair Bhandari who was one of the most respected senior lawyers of the Supreme Court.

“We are headed towards a full blown martial law,” said Khan in a tweet posted with the photo of Mr Bhandari.

PTI Chairman said that Advocate Uzair Bhandari had held a meeting with him regarding the military courts which “we will be challenging in the courts”.

Imran Khan said that Advocate Uzair Bhandari was one of the most respected senior lawyers of the apex court.

PTI Chairman said: “On his way out he was abducted by those who cannot be named because they are above law. We are headed towards a full blown martial law”.

Farrukh lambasts govt for keeping Shehryar Afridi unlawfully in death cell

PTI West Punjab President Farrukh Habib came down hard on the “fascist government” and said that PTI senior leader Shehryar Afridi was kept unlawfully in death cell.

In a statement on Saturday, Farrukh Habib said that Shehryar Afridi was even not allowed to attend his brother’s funeral. He said that Shahryar Afridi was held in illegal prison despite termination of 3 MPO.

Meanwhile, Farrukh Habib said that PPP stopped taking ownership of the budget. However, he advised the PPP that if the budget was so bad, then they should not pass it through the assembly.