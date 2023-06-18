PML(N) elections

Intra-party polls are not expected to spring surprises, and the PML(N) intra-party polls were no exception. Nobody even contested who was not supposed to, and office-bearers were all elected unopposed. Office-bearers returned to their previous posts, and thus it appeared that the PML(N) exercise was even more ritualistic than in other parties. However, the failure of former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to contest for the senior vice-presidentship of the party, and of former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, was glaringly noticeable. Also, though not named, Miftah was singled out by Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif for criticism when he hauled over the coals those who criticized Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Mr Abbasi and Dr Ismail have already been part of a series of seminars titled ‘Reimagining Pakistan’ along with politicians from other parties, in which they have voiced criticism of their own party’s performance in office. It was then considered only a matter of time before they left the party, a process hastened by the arrivals of Senator Dar, who replaced Dr Ismail, and Ms Maryam Nawaz, who reduced the importance of Mr Abbasi within the party.

Another sign of things to come was Mr Shehbaz Sharif announcing that he would resign the presidency to which he had been just elected when elder brother Nawaz returned. He was wildly applauded when he said that Mian Nawaz would be elected PM a fourth time. He was clearly hinting that Mian Nawaz would return to politics and the country for the next election. Viewed along with the passage by the Senate of a five-year limit on all disqualification, rather than the lifetime ban the Supreme Court had found was provided, this was as clear an indication that the party now saw its way to ending the legal difficulties which prevent him from holding party office or contesting any election. While the legislation is expected to receive smooth passage through the National Assembly, it will face the temporary hurdle of the President, and the more permanent one of the Supreme Court. Only after those are overcome will the proposed law allow Mian Nawaz back into electoral politics.

- Advertisement -

Intraparty elections have generally been unkind to parties when they are contested. As even the PTI most recently experienced, Mr Justice (retd) Wajihuddin first pointed out irregularities, and then himself resigned. When controlled by the party leadership, they tend to be boring and ritualistic. While the PML(N) avoided both, it was not because the party leadership did bnot control the process. Perhaps it was because there were untamable pressures already building within the party, and the elections merely allowed them to come out into the open. THat is a healthy thing, and perhaps that is how the PML(N) should view this.