PM Shehbaz hopeful of lifting Pak-Turkiye bilateral trade target to $5b

Says opportunities emerged especially after historic Trade-in-Goods Agreement became operational on May 31

Met different world leaders, discussed bilateral ties and cooperation between Pakistan, their respective countries

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed the hope that the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkiye can reach to $5 billion annually over the next 3 years.

Talking to his Twitter handle, the prime minister referred to his recent visit to Turkiye where he attended the swearing-in ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who had been re-elected for the third term in office.

In his tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz wrote: “In my meetings with heads of leading Turkish business groups Saturday, I highlighted the need for investment & trade in the fields of agriculture, energy, information technology and construction. Exciting opportunities have emerged for collaboration especially after the historic Trade-in-Goods Agreement between Pakistan & Turkiye became operational on May 31 this year. The target of increasing bilateral trade volume to $5 billion annually over the next 3 years is very much achievable. Was glad to find discernible interest of the Turkish business community in building on the existing partnerships & establishing new ventures.”

PM meets world leaders in Turkiye, discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during his recent visit to Turkiye also met with different world leaders and discussed the bilateral ties and cooperation between Pakistan and their respective countries.

The prime minister had travelled to Turkiye to join the world leaders in the inauguration ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The prime minister met former deputy prime minister of Turkiye and Chairman MHP Devlet Bahceli and conveyed his felicitation over success in the elections, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

On the occasion, he also met with Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani- Sadriu. Both leaders reiterated their desire to promote bilateral relations and cooperation in different fields.

The prime minister also interacted with Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber. The prime minister referred to the establishment of market at the Balochistan-Sistan border and his recent meeting with the Iranian president.

Welcoming the commencement of barter trade between the two countries, the prime minister expressed the confidence that it would mutually benefit the people of both brotherly countries.

In his meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the two leaders discussed regional cooperation, connectivity and further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

PM, President Erdogan exchange pleasantries

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged pleasantries during their interaction marked by interesting remarks on the inauguration ceremony of the latter yesterday.

The prime minister had traveled to Turkiye to join the world leaders in the inauguration ceremony of President Erdogan.

President Erdogan’s spouse also joined the interaction. They appreciated Pakistani mangoes. The prime minister conveyed felicitation to the president on his re-election and said that the Pakistani nation was overjoyed at his success.

He also thanked him for extending an invitation to attend the ceremony and share their joys, PM Office Media Wing in a press release, in Urdu language, said.

PM pens down special message for President Erdogan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif penned down his felicitation message along with his signatures on a special board set up on the inauguration of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the third time in office.

He extended felicitation and good wishes to President Erdogan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Sunday. Other visiting dignitaries including presidents and heads of governments also signed and wrote their messages.

PM concludes his two-day official visit to Turkiye

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday left for Pakistan after concluding his two-day official visit to Turkiye.

At the Ankara International Airport, the prime minister was seen off by senior officials of Turkiye’s Ministry of foreign affairs, members of the Turkish parliament, Ambassador of Pakistan Dr Yousaf Junaid and other members of the embassy, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

At the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime minister attended his inauguration ceremony in Ankara on June 3.

During his stay, the prime minister also held interaction with world leaders and discussed bilateral ties and cooperation in diverse fields between Pakistan and their respective countries.

He also held meetings with various delegations of business and trade companies and entities of Turkiye and discussed prospects of vast business and investment potential that existed between the two brotherly countries in various sectors.

The prime minister’s visit was a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The prime minister conveyed warm felicitations on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan to President Erdogan on his re-election as President of Turkiye on May 28.

“Pakistan-Turkiye relationship is deeply embedded in commonalities of faith, culture and history, and strengthened by mutual trust and convergence of views on regional and global matters. Frequent leadership level exchanges are a defining feature of the eternal bonds of friendship between the two countries,” Foreign Office Spokesperson in the earlier statement had said.