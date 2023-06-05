Two soldiers martyred in gunfight with terrorists in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the military said on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani troops engaged the terrorists’ location, killing two while injuring another two.

It stated that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

However, the statement added, during intense exchange of fire, 38-year-old Naik Zaheer Abbas from Khushab district and 23-year-old Lance Naik Mairaj Ud Din from Dera Ismail Khan district embraced martyrdom.

ISPR said that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it further said.

A day earlier, two soldiers of the army embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Jani Khel area of the province’s Bannu district.

According to ISPR, two terrorists were also killed during the exchange of fire. In recent years, the army has launched several successful operations against terrorist groups operating in different parts of the country.

These operations have been crucial in dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and eliminating the threat posed by these groups to the civilian population and security forces alike.

During his maiden press conference, on April 25, as director general of the ISPR, Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had revealed that a total of 8,269 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) had been conducted since January as a result of which 1,535 terrorists had been killed or apprehended.

Of these, 4,040 IBOs were conducted in Balochistan, another 3,591 in K-P, 119 in Punjab and 519 operations were conducted in Sindh. On average, over 70 IBOs were being conducted daily by the army, police and LEAs since January, he continued.