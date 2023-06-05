Balochistan CM blasts Centre over ‘stepmotherly teatment’

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday criticized the federal government “for what he called” ‘ignoring the province and not providing funds’, saying this attitude of the Centre would not be tolerated at all.

In a policy statement, the chief minister claimed that not a ‘single penny’ out of the Rs10 billion grant announced by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif for the rehabilitation of flood affectees could be provided to the province so far.

CM Bizenjo expressed concerns over the non-fulfilment of promises and the cold-shoulder attitude of the federal government towards the problems of the province where a sense of deprivation already prevails. “Despite several requests, the prime minister is not giving time for a meeting,” he added.

He further said that this attitude of the Centre would not be tolerated. The provincial chief executive accused the Centre of halting the release of dues of the provinces under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award for a long time.

“We are allies of the government in Centre but the promises made to us are not being fulfilled,” he complained. In this situation, the Balochistan government was unable to present a “balanced budget” for the fiscal year 2023-24, he added.

Bizenjo also warned that Balochistan would boycott the upcoming meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) as the federal government was not sincere in fulfilling its promises.