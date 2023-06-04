NATIONAL

To boost economy, KP plans lifting of ban on column of cultivation mutation

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided lift a two-year ban on the mutation of the Column of Cultivation (CoC), also known as Khana Kasht, across the province.

The ban, which was imposed by the previous government in 2021, has faced criticism for its adverse impact on the economy, causing hardships and job losses.

The caretaker government contends that lifting the ban will provide a significant boost to revenue generation and stimulate economic activity. Additionally, it is anticipated to create employment opportunities within the construction industry. The ban will be lifted in phases.

The approval for the ban lifting will be made in the forthcoming provincial cabinet meeting. However, the final authorisation for its removal will be granted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The decision to lift the ban has drawn appreciations of the construction industry and property dealers. They assert that the ban has had devastating consequences for their businesses and its removal will enable them to flourish the construction sector again.

Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri
Author is a senior journalist and working in the field of journalism since 2004. He covers Financial, Social, Political and regional issues for Pakistan today and Profit. He can reached at [email protected]

