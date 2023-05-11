It is good to see that voices against animal abuse are being raised on multiple forums in Pakistan. However, I regret that people are selective in kindness towards animals. While most of us are affectionate towards some animals, we do not show the same compassion towards others, especially stray dogs.

Recently, a stray dog was shot to death by someone in our neighbourhood who wanted to get rid of the poor creature. This horrible incident left me upset and wondering about the selective empathy we show towards animals.

While it is true that stray dogs can be harmful to humans, they certainly do not deserve to be killed this way. In fact, no animal deserves this cruel treatment.

The humane way to get rid of stray animals is to relocate them to a place where they may have access to food, safety and shelter.

I urge the government as well as the general public to speak up against this cruel treatment, and ensure that stray animals are not killed or tortured mercilessly. If required, animal care centres should be contacted for taking them away.

There are a few of them around, but we surely need more such centres in Pakistan. We should be more compassionate and become the voice of the poor animals who cannot even express their sufferings.

SYED ZOHAIB RIZVI

KARACHI