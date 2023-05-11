Seven more die as violent protests continue for third consecutive day

PESHAWAR/LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: At least seven people died and hundreds were injured in the violent protests continued being held by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters across the country against the arrest of party chief Imran Khan.

According to the KP police spokesperson, seven people were killed in clashes between the PTI workers and police while over 106 people also injured. The injured also include cops and police officers, he said.

“The deaths were reported in Peshawar, Kohat, and Dir,” said police spokesperson.

The Peshawar police claimed that two superintendents of police, one deputy superintendent of police, four station house officers and four constables suffered injuries during violence in Peshawar.

Peshawar on the boil

Hundreds of violent protesters Wednesday attacked the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar. Director General of Radio Pakistan, Tahir Hussian, told media that the building of the state media in Peshawar was attacked by violent PTI protesters.

He said that the protesters wreaked havoc in the newsroom and various other sections of the radio station.

“The miscreants entered the newsroom and radio audio room and set fire to the furniture inside,” he said, adding that mob also attacked the staff at the office.

Vehicles parked in the building of Radio Pakistan were also set on fire, while the miscreants damaged and looted government property, including cameras, microphones and other office equipment.

The violent protesters attacked the Radio Pakistan building on Tuesday also.