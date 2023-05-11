Opinion

Students’ safety

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
There has been a rise in incidents of mugging and robbery in area around the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) in H-10 Sector of the capital. Many students are targeted by armed muggers who snatch their belongings and some- times use violence.

Needless to say, these incidents have created an atmosphere of fear, and have raised security concerns among them. Students should feel safe and secure while pursuing their studies, but incidents of mugging and robbery disrupt their academic pursuits. Such incidents are clearly in violation of their basic rights.

It is the responsibility of the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of students in and around the university. This can be done by increasing police patrol in the area, and deploying officials in plainclothes to monitor suspicious activity.

In addition, the university administration should also take steps to improve security on the campus and provide support to students who have been victims of such incidents.

It is essential that these measures are taken promptly to prevent further incidents which will reassure one and all that their safety and security are being taken seriously.

The government and law-enforcement agencies must take this issue seriously and urgently plan proactive measures to ensure the safety of the people at large.

SHAHZAD HASEEBULLAH

ISLAMABAD

