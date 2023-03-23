Govt forms JIT to probe ‘attack’ on Judicial Complex

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Thursday to probe the “attack” on the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) in Islamabad.

Earlier this month, Islamabad police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and over a dozen other PTI leaders for allegedly attacking police officers, destroying property, setting vehicles on fire, and causing chaos in and outside the FJC.

The clashes continued for hours when Imran arrived at the FJC to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case, with the judge taking Imran’s attendance through a court official as the PTI chief was present at the FJC’s gate but could not attend court proceedings due to the protestors’ attack on the law enforcers.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced the formation of the JIT, which he said would complete its investigation within 14 days.

“Imran deliberately created an environment so that the court would be unable to hold its proceedings,” said the minister. He said that Imran Khan intentionally “attacked” the court complex after preparations, adding that the “terrorists” will be brought to justice.

Sanaullah claimed that an “armed mob” entered the FJC by force and created chaos. “They attacked court rooms, destroyed CCTV cameras and hurled abuses against police officials,” he added.

He said that Imran Khan had instructed some people to bring the mobs to the court otherwise he would not issue them the PTI party ticker that they were hoping for.

Earlier in the day, a six-member JIT was constituted to investigate 10 cases registered against PTI workers for allegedly attacking police and creating a law and order situation outside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore while resisting compliance of court orders by the Punjab government last week.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, nine cases have been registered at the Race Course police station and one at Civil Lines police station against the PTI workers.

SSP Imran Kishwar has been appointed as convener of the team whereas SP Aftab Phulawan will also be included as a member of the squad.

Out of the six-member team, three members will be included from Intelligence Bureau, Inter-Services Intelligence and the Military Intelligence. The JIT will conduct and finalise investigation into the cases and submit a detailed report.

PTI had initiated its Jail Bharo Tehreek on February 22 outside the Punjab Assembly forcing the government to announce early elections.