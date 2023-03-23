President Alvi confers prestigious Hilal-i-Imtiaz on late Arif Nizami

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred Pakistan’s prestigious Hilal-i-Imtiaz award on founding editor of daily Pakistan Today late Arif Nizami for his meritorious services in the field of journalism.

The awards were conferred posthumously at an investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad. The ceremony was attended by the cabinet members, diplomats and family members of the recipients of the awards.

The award was received by the spouse of Arif Nizami. Mr Arif Nizami [October 1948–21] also served as editor of daily The Nation who also served as caretaker Minister for Information and Postal Service in year 2013.

Mr Nizami, 72, was born to Hameed Nizami, the founder of Nawa-i-Waqt Group of newspapers, in Lahore in Oct 1948. In August 2010, he founded daily Pakistan Today and served as editor of the newspaper till 2021.

In 2015, Arif Nizami became CEO of Channel 24. He was also the host of a political talk show “Debate News Analysis”. Arif Nizami is also known for previously hosting a current affairs show on Samaa TV. He was also a host in 92 News Talk Show program “Ho Kya Raha Hai”.