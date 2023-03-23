RUDA commemorates World Water Day

LAHORE: Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) commemorated World Water Day on March 22, 2023, by emphasizing the significance of water consumption and sanitization for a healthier future.

RUDA is committed to promoting sustainable water management practices in its territorial jurisdiction and enhancing water availability and quality.

To address the water crisis, RUDA is implementing several measures to improve sanitation and water availability in its territorial jurisdiction.

The CEO RUDA Imran Amin said, “RUDA’s efforts towards promoting sustainable water management practices align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. We are utilizing advanced technologies to improve water quality and availability in the region. Geo-membranes help to prevent seepage and control the water level in reservoirs. Solid waste management techniques, waste-to-energy conversion, and afforestation also help us to reduce pollution and preserve water resources.”

“Leachate treatment is another crucial aspect of our efforts to ensure sustainable water management practices. We are using state-of-the-art technologies to treat leachate, a by-product of waste decomposition in landfills, to prevent it from contaminating groundwater,” he added.

On World Water Day, RUDA reiterates its commitment to ensuring sustainable water management practices. “Our goal is to ensure that everyone has access to clean water and sanitation. We believe that access to clean water is a basic human right, and we are committed to making it accessible to everyone,” said Imran Amin.

RUDA’s dedication to sustainable water management practices and its use of innovative technologies to conserve water resources have the potential to transform the water management sector. By leveraging technology and innovative solutions, RUDA is leading the way towards a more sustainable future. RUDA’s dedication to sustainable water management practices is commendable, and their efforts towards ensuring a healthier and more sustainable future are admirable.