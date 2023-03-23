Aurangzeb: ECP made right decision in deferring Punjab polls

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb praised the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone general elections in Punjab, citing security concerns.

According to Aurangzeb, the decision was made in accordance with Article 218 of the Constitution, which mandates that transparent, impartial, and fair elections be held. She noted that the commission had consulted with all stakeholders before reaching this conclusion.

Aurangzeb emphasized that holding elections in two provinces on April 30 would have led to controversy and potentially caused a constitutional crisis, as it would have resulted in the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ending six months earlier.

She also suggested that some individuals had reservations about the election being imposed on two provinces because of one person’s ego, a veiled reference to former premier Imran Khan.

The minister stressed the importance of political stability in the country and claimed that the decision had saved the country from potential instability. She said the Constitution cannot work at the will of one person and that breaking the Constitution and assembly whenever one wants would not be tolerated.