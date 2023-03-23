NATIONAL

Sanjrani calls for unity, discipline, and generosity during Ramadan

By Staff Report
Newly elected Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani who secured 57 votes, speaks to reporters outside the Parliament in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 12, 2018. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash)

ISLAMABAD: The chairman of the Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, has extended his greetings and congratulations to the entire nation and the Ummah at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

In his message, he emphasised the profound significance of this month and its blessings for Muslims worldwide. He urged followers to seek the pleasure of Allah through devout worship and unwavering devotion, exemplifying the essence of Islamic values and traditions.

Sanjrani highlighted the importance of fasting during this month, which instils discipline, piety, and moral values in individuals. He also called on the wealthy to give maximum financial support to the poor and deserving, so that they too can benefit from the virtues and blessings of this holy month.

The chairman underscored that individual and collective success depends on discipline and following the right path. He urged everyone to strive for unity, patience, tolerance, equality, and positivity, both within themselves and at the national level, to bring about real change in their lives and society.

Sanjrani prayed for Allah’s guidance and support in solving the problems faced by Pakistan and its people. He expressed his hope that this blessed month of Ramadan would bring peace, prosperity, and blessings to everyone in the country and around the world.

