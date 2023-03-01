February sees increase in attacks but a decline in resultant deaths

ISLAMABAD: The number of militant attacks has increased in February, but there has been a decline in resultant deaths compared to January, statistics showed.

According to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), militants carried out 58 attacks last month, resulting in 59 deaths, including 27 civilians, 18 security forces personnel, and 17 militants. 134 people were injured, including 54 civilians and 80 security forces personnel.

This marks the first time since June 2015 that Pakistan has faced 58 attacks in a single month, indicating an upward trajectory of anti-state violence. However, the number of deaths has decreased by 56 percent compared to January, which was largely due to the Peshawar mosque attack.

While the number of suicide attacks has increased, their impact has not been as devastating as in January.

In February, three suicide attacks were reported, resulting in nine deaths and 37 injuries. The outgoing month saw a significant decline in militant attacks in mainland KP, while attacks increased in erstwhile FATA and Balochistan. The number of attacks also increased in Punjab and Sindh.

The attack on Karachi Police Headquarters, claimed by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), was the most high-profile attack of the month.

Security forces responded by stepping up their actions against militant groups, killing at least 55 suspected militants and arresting 75 across the country. The majority of the suspects were arrested from Punjab and KP.

Balochistan witnessed the highest number of militant attacks, with at least 22 attacks reported by PICSS, resulting in 25 deaths and 61 injuries. Erstwhile FATA faced 16 attacks, resulting in 16 deaths and 39 injuries. Mainland KP faced 13 attacks, resulting in six deaths and eight injuries. Punjab witnessed four militant attacks, resulting in two deaths and eight injuries, while Sindh saw three attacks, resulting in 10 deaths and 18 injuries.