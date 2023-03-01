NATIONAL

Rs59 million robbed in Bahadurabad by dacoits

By Staff Report
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the cricket stadium before the team practice session in Karachi on December 11, 2021, ahead of T20 matches between Pakistan and West Indies team. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Police reported that on Wednesday, two dacoits allegedly robbed a man of Rs59.4 million in the Bahadurabad neighbourhood of Karachi.

The robbers intercepted the vehicle of one Muhammad Raheel at Shaheed-e-Millat Road and fled the scene after taking the cash.

An FIR has been lodged at Bahadurabad police station regarding the incident, and the complainant reported that he was carrying the money in boxes in his vehicle when he was intercepted and robbed.

In a separate incident last month, two armed robbers looted a jewellery shop in Karachi’s Clifton area for Rs5 million in cash and gold. According to the shop owner, the robbers entered the shop and held up the staff at gunpoint before making off with the loot.

February sees increase in attacks but a decline in resultant deaths
Staff Report
Staff Report

