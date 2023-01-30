PSL in Gwadar

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a professional Twenty20 cricket league that is played out during February and March every year by six teams representing six cities in Pakistan.

The league is undoubtedly a source of entertainment for the citizens because millions of Pakistanis enjoy a good game of cricket, and crowds fill up stadiums in various Pakistani cities.

It is regrettable that not a single match of the PSL has been played in Balochistan since 2015, although the province is the largest, and has venues like Ayub Stadium in Quetta and the newly-built picturesque Gwadar Stadium.

The stadium in Gwadar has been the talk of the town for months after it was showcased on social media, with many cricketers around the world mesme-rised by its beauty and the landscape. One wonders why it is being ignored by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The purpose of building such a beautiful stadium at the cost of a huge sum of money is beyond comprehension if it was not going to be used for matches.

Conducting PSL matches in Balochistan will definitely provide entertainment to the citizens and the youth of Balochistan, who will surely feel inspired by watching top-tier talent playing in the province.

The PCB and other relevant authorities should consider holding PSL matches at Gwadar Stadium.

This will help the country and the government showcase the rather majestic landscape of Balochistan, and to portray the soft image of the province that, unfortunately, gets highlighted in the media for all the wrong reasons.

GULSAMEEN HASSAN

TURBAT