Kot Diji Fort needs urgent attention

The dynastic rulers of Sindh over the years have left behind a rich heritage and majestic structures that have been a source of pride for generations. When Talpur Mirs snatched power from Kalhoras to rule Sindh in 1783, they decided to distribute their power in three states; Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur. Hyderabad was considered the central state, Mirpurkhas the southern state, and Khairpur was the upper state under their rule. Khairpur was called Sohrabpur named after Mir Sohrab Khan Talpur, who was the first ruler of Khairpur. He was famous for having built several palaces and forts.

He is especially remembered for the construction of forts, such as Imam Garh in Thar region, Shah Garh towards Jodhpur, as well as Jaislmer and Ahmedabad at Diji. One of them, the Kot Diji Fort, is considered the symbol of the Talpur dynasty.

Kot Diji means ‘the fort of the daughter’, and has also been known as the fort of Ahmedabad in the years gone by. It was named after Ahmed, a Persian architect, who designed the fort. The fort is dominating the town of Kot Diji. The construction of the fort started in 1785 atop a hill at the edge of a desert in Sindh, and was completed in 1795.

The fort is built on the top of Rohri Hills at a height of 110 feet with walls 30 feet in height. It was built on limestone hill with kiln-baked bricks to save it in case of a cannon attack.

The fort is spread over an area of 1.8km with three strategically placed towers, and a mud wall on the outer side extending around 5km. The wall of the fort has 50 segmental bastions. This huge, majestic structure with its high walls and towers is seen from as far as the old National Highway. From the fort, visitors can also have a view of the Kot Diji settlement of pre-Harappa period (3300BC).

A little while ago, when my university teacher along with his guests from Karachi, came to visit my village, I accompanied them to some historical places of Khairpur. We visited Faiz Mahal, Bali Jo Bungalow, Sheesh Mahal, White Mahal and Madam Jo Bungalow, and later we went to visit the Kot Diji Fort where we spent one whole day.

I was deeply saddened to see the dilapidated state of this massive fort, which today symbolises the apathy of the relevant authorities. The walls are falling apart and one can see heaps of bricks lying around. Bricks that were used to pave the streets are seen lying broken all over the place. Turrets of the walls are eroding, and serious damage is seen around the towers.

Is there no one to look after and preserve such magnificent piece of architecture? Will such glorious structures continue to decay? It is unfortunate that not only the authorities concerned, but the people, too, show careless attitude towards such a marvel of archaeology. I saw people burning bricks and scaling walls. Nobody seemed to care for the damage to the historical monument.

Having a deep interest in archaeology, I urge visitors to take care of the place during their visits. Also, the Department of Culture, Antiquities and Tourism should depute staff to guide the visitors, and engineers to preserve the heritage for the coming generations.

HAMID ALI GADHI

JAMSHORO