Pakistan’s deteriorating economic situation is being blamed on the change of government and the increase in inflation in global markets. The fact is that in doing so we completely ignore several other factors behind our economic woes, such as smuggling of millions of dollars from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), it is believed that millions of US dollars are smuggled to Afghanistan from Pakistan in the form of official and unofficial trade, misuse of Afghan transit trade, and smuggling through the borders. This is what is depleting Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

While dollar smuggling is aggravating our economic situation, smuggling of wheat from Pakistan to Afghanistan has surely brought us to the brink of wheat crisis and food insecurity. Owing to this illegal wheat trade, people in Pakistan are seen standing in queues to simply buy wheat flour owing to the shortage of the commodity in the country. Making use of the situation, profiteers and hoarders have been cashing in on the crisis, adding an artificial layer to the scarcity.

Pakistan must stop smuggling of dollars and wheat to Afghanistan to overcome the economic and food crises. This needs to be done as soon as possible as the present situation can also lead to a law and order situation.

AURANGZEB NADIR

TURBAT