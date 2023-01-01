Soldier, four militants killed in Bannu offensive: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: A security operation in a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa town targeting militants triggered a firefight that left a soldier and four fighters dead, the army’s media wing said Sunday.

The development comes weeks after Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) detainees overpowered their guards at a counter-terrorism centre in Banny city of the province, snatching police weapons, taking hostages and seizing control of the facility.

TTP has waged an insurgency over the past 15 years, fighting for stricter enforcement of religious law in the country, the release of their members in government custody and a reduction of military presence in the former tribal regions.

It was not immediately clear if the four militants killed late Saturday were from the TTP.

The operation in the Jani Khel area of Bannu targeted militants involved in attacking security forces and civilians, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the four slain assailants after an intense exchange of fire.

Bannu’s army control centre confirmed the operation, but declined to give further details. Jani Khel is close to the site of last month’s hostage situation at the counter-terrorism centre.

The president and prime minister expressed grief over the “martyrdom” of the soldier, identified as Muhammad Waseem, in the operation, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Shehbaz Sharif said the sacrifices of the army for the “protection of the motherland were unforgettable”.

Militants late Saturday attacked a police checkpoint in Lakki Marwat city, killing an officer. One of the assailants was killed in retaliation, police said.

Anwar Shah, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at police control in Lakki Marwat, said Sunday that around 15 militants attacked the Shehbaz Khel checkpoint at 12:15 am with machine guns, RPGs and grenades.