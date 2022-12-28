Smog in Lahore

Lahore is one of the most polluted cities on the planet. Its air quality index is higher compared to the other cities across the country. Several thousand cases of lung diseases are caused by air pollution. Unfortunately, there is no long-term plan in place for things to get any better.

Three to five million tonnes of crop residue is burnt on the Pakistani side of Punjab, while the Indian region burns around 15 million tonnes annually. The pollution on our side can be controlled with strict implementation of laws. However, the burning of crop residue

on the Indian side may be a bit challen-ging, requiring Pakistan to invoke the relevant international laws in this regard.

There has been an ongoing debate about carbon emissions from large factories. While it plays a great role, it is not the only factor contributing to the seriously bad air quality.

It is high time the factories transformed and prevented emission of greenhouse gases. But, considering the current political and economic state of the country, this transition may take some time.

In the meanwhile, the government may introduce and implement laws on waste burning. Also, vehicles should be checked for on-road emissions and heavy fines must be imposed on those that cross the limit.

ISA SWALEH KHAN

KARACHI