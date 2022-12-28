Sindh police failure

The police force is believed to be the guard against all evils or wrongdoings in society. However, it has failed to do its assigned duty in Sindh as is evident from increased rate of crimes in the province. Having said that, there are reasons behind such a failure.

First, the department is politicised, like many others, and is meant to serve the will and interests of the ruling elite. It is controlled by politicians who exploit its functions for their own benefits. The department does whatever it is asked to do by the politicians. The head of the department is also appointed on the basis of ‘approval’ from the ‘right’ quarters rather than the relevant quarters on the basis of merit. If he goes against his supposed masters, he gets sidelined and is replaced by someone who is ‘loyal’.

Second, it faces failure owing to insufficient resources and obsolete technology. The police department is given less priority in budgets. This hinders the performance of its duties. The weapons the policemen carry do not match the lethality of those that the criminals usually have. In certain areas known as hubs of crimes and hideouts of criminals, policemen are reluctant to carry out even basic surveillance as their armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and weapons have often been snatched during raids.

Moreover, it does not have the latest technology that may help it trace, detect and gather information of criminals and their hideouts.

Third, it seems that the police department is not willing to take action against criminals for some reason. Officers usually are busy in enjoying perks, and care less about the safety and protection of the citizens. They are not motivated to control crimes. Resultantly, people’s trust in police is eroding and they perceive the force as a partner in crime.

It is time the police department focused on regaining the trust of the people by taking proper professional steps. On their part, the authorities concerned should take care of the various stumbling blocks hindering the performance of the force.

RASHID ALI DOOL

THUL