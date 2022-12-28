Opinion

Sindh police failure

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0
0

The police force is believed to be the guard against all evils or wrongdoings in society. However, it has failed to do its assigned duty in Sindh as is evident from increased rate of crimes in the province. Having said that, there are reasons behind such a failure.

First, the department is politicised, like many others, and is meant to serve the will and interests of the ruling elite. It is controlled by politicians who exploit its functions for their own benefits. The department does whatever it is asked to do by the politicians. The head of the department is also appointed on the basis of ‘approval’ from the ‘right’ quarters rather than the relevant quarters on the basis of merit. If he goes against his supposed masters, he gets sidelined and is replaced by someone who is ‘loyal’.

- Advertisement -

Second, it faces failure owing to insufficient resources and obsolete technology. The police department is given less priority in budgets. This hinders the performance of its duties. The weapons the policemen carry do not match the lethality of those that the criminals usually have. In certain areas known as hubs of crimes and hideouts of criminals, policemen are reluctant to carry out even basic surveillance as their armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and weapons have often been snatched during raids.

Moreover, it does not have the latest technology that may help it trace, detect and gather information of criminals and their hideouts.

Third, it seems that the police department is not willing to take action against criminals for some reason. Officers usually are busy in enjoying perks, and care less about the safety and protection of the citizens. They are not motivated to control crimes. Resultantly, people’s trust in police is eroding and they perceive the force as a partner in crime.

It is time the police department focused on regaining the trust of the people by taking proper professional steps. On their part, the authorities concerned should take care of the various stumbling blocks hindering the performance of the force.

RASHID ALI DOOL

THUL

Previous article
Smog in Lahore
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

ECP bails PDM out of pressure by postponing Capital’s LG polls:...

Vows will use all constitutional, legal options to ensure early LG elections Says scared imported rulers running away from polls to avoid defeat ISLAMABAD:...

‘No other option’: PM Shehbaz vows to implement IMF programme

Siraj blames establishment, PDM-PPP-PTI troika for political, economic turmoil

Substandard, poor quality steel being produced for lack of government’s oversight   

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.