NATIONAL

Nishan-i-Imtiaz honour for army chief, deputy

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz on the army chief and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) in a ceremony held at his office.

The military awards were conferred in recognition of their performance and selfless devotion towards the defence of the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and ministers, among others, attended the ceremony.

Gen. Syed Asim Munir assumed command of the army last month after retired Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa hung up his boots, just as Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza replaced retired Gen. Nadeem Raza.

The generals took charge of their new posts after Sharif promoted the two before nominating them to the offices.

