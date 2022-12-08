‘Leaked’ audio reveals exchange on sale of watches

ISLAMABAD: A “leaked” recording of a conversation purportedly between Bushra Maneka, spouse of former prime minister Imran Khan, and Zulfi Bukhari, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to discuss the potential sale of watches surfaced on Thursday.

In the brief, 20-second clip, which appears to be a recorded phone call, the two are heard discussing the sale of watches that apparently are not in Khan’s use, with Bukhari saying he would handle all the arrangements.

The recording was first shared by Hina Pervaz Butt, a lawmaker of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party. It remains unclear how she acquired it.

یہ ہے ایمان دار عمران خان کی کہانی جن کی بیگم صاحبہ وزیراعظم ہاؤس میں بیٹھ کر گھڑیوں کا کاروبار کر رہی تھیں۔۔آج بشری بی بی نے نیازی صاحب کو پکا گھڑی چور ثابت کر دیا pic.twitter.com/wzEflhqq9t — Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) December 8, 2022

The conversation begins with an exchange of greetings, before Maneka informs Bukhari of the purpose of the call. Maneka begins by telling him “there are some watches […] not in Khan’s use [anymore] that he wants [you] to sell.”

“There a few watches of Khan sahib. He said to have them delivered to you so you can sell them,” she purportedly says.

At this point in the recording, Bukhari agrees to offload the watches. “Sure. I will do it,” he is heard saying.

The date on which the conversation occurred remains unclear, with neither of the speakers saying anything to suggest the watches they are seeking to sell were part of the foreign gifts that Khan received from world leaders.

However, members of the PML-N were quick to link the two. In a tweet accompanying the recording, Butt accused Maneka of indulging in the “business of watches” at the Prime Minister’s House.

“Bushra Bibi has established Niazi sahib as a confirmed thief,” she declared.

Previously, Khan’s alleged sale of a wristwatch gifted to him by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia has drawn much controversy, and was partially responsible for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualifying him from holding public office during the current parliamentary term.

The case centres on a government department known as Toshakhana — which during the Mughal era referred to the treasure houses kept by the subcontinent’s princely rulers to store and display gifts lavished on them.

Government officials must declare all gifts to the Cabinet Division, but are allowed to keep those below a certain value.

More expensive items must go to Toshakhana under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division, but in some cases, the recipient can buy them back at around 50 percent of their value — a discount Khan raised from 20 percent while in office.

The ruling coalition of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties has for months alleged the former prime minister and his wife received lavish gifts worth millions during trips abroad. They included luxury watches, jewellery, designer handbags and perfumes.