The difference

I know of a Pakistani who came from the Netherlands, having dual nationality of both the countries, to spend time in his native place. He visited his village, land and property. During his time here, he was diagnosed with pulmonary disorder and was admitted to a so-called international hospital in Islamabad. Despite spending a massive amount, his condition kept deteriorating, and the hospital kept making money out of his misery.

Fearing the worst, his children approached the Dutch government and requested for an air ambulance. The arrangement was done sooner than one would believe and the man was taken back to the Netherlands.

If anybody wonders why people leave Pakistan, this little episode is an apt reply.

MUHAMMAD AARAB

ISLAMABAD

