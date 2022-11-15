NATIONAL

Militants, who killed Chinese men in Kohistan bus attack, sentenced to death

By The Associated Press
PESHAWAR: An anti-terrorism court convicted and sentenced to death two militants for killing 13 people in a suicide attack last year in the upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said.

Zeeshan Asghar, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Hazara police, told reporters in Abbottabad that Judge Sajjad Ahmed Jan announced the verdict in the high-security prison over the weekend, after months of trial.

He said the court awarded 13 death sentences to Mohammad Hussain and Mohammad Ayaz for killing nine Chinese engineers, two paramilitary troops and two other locals, plus a 10- year prison term for each of the 32 people wounded in the attack.

The judge also imposed heavy fines.

Hussain and Ayaz were found guilty of orchestrating the July 14, 2021 suicide attack on a bus on a mountainous road in the Kohistan region. The bus was carrying Chinese engineers working on the Dasu dam project in the region. Nine Chinese were killed and 27 wounded in the attack as the blast toppled the bus into a deep ravine. Two Pakistan Army troops escorting the Chinese and two others were also killed.

Officials initially believed a gas leak caused the explosion. But the Chinese embassy in Islamabad insisted the bus had been attacked, and Pakistan later found traces of explosives at the site.

The court acquitted four other suspects for a lack of sufficient evidence against them. Six suspects were still at large.

Asghar, the police officer, said a search was ongoing for the missing suspects and an appeal would be filed against the acquitted four suspects.

An attorney for the convicted men was not immediately available for comment.

The northwestern region borders Afghanistan and has long been a scene of tension by war-torn country-based militants of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group.

The Associated Press

