Boosting care sector along modern lines top government priority: minister

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: The government was revamping the health sector for the provision of modern facilities for better treatment to members of the public and ensuring transparency in Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Tests (MDCAT), said Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel on Sunday.

Speaking to PTV News, he said the government was paying special attention to the health sector to ensure well-equipped advanced health facilities for the people. All available resources were being used to provide better health facilities and any kind of negligence will not be tolerated in this regard.

Replying to a question related to the MDCAT test, he said the exam was conducted as scheduled on November 13, and in which “we will ensure its complete transparency and merit”.

The management of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) conducted the test after taking all four provinces into confidence, he added.

The government was taking all urgent measures to facilitate medical students, he said and added PMC had introduced a computer-based exam system to enhance transparency and allow all students to compete on a level playing field.

The minister said the government has also started the cleanliness drive and renovation of the government hospitals. The availability of medicines and installation of new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines in public hospitals was being ensured, he added.

