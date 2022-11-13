NATIONAL

Imran trying to make army chief appointment controversial: senator

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN - NOVEMBER 04: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to the press after he was discharged from Shaukat Hanum Hospital following assassination attempt in Lahore, Pakistan on November 04, 2022. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan lashed out at PTI chairman Imran Khan claiming he was turning the process of army chief appointment into a controversy something he said may harm the peace and stability of the country.

Talking to a TV station, he said the coalition government wanted to make the country’s political atmosphere pleasant, adding that anti-state elements were trying to create a chaos-like situation in the country and taking advantage of the situation.

He further asked Khan to play a responsible role to ensure peace in the country and foil the nefarious designs of Pakistan’s enemies.

He said that the Prime Minister had a ‘close eye” on the issue of the army chief’s appointment and that the announcement would be made at an appropriate time, adding, the army chief’s appointment will be announced on merit instead of a political basis.

The army chief’s appointment is a constitutional matter, it will be decided according to the Constitution, he said and questioned whether we’d take advice from the person who was running an Indian lobby and giving the statements against the institutions.

Replying to a question, he said there is anarchy and hatred in the country due to Imran Khan who is bent on spreading his Fitna, adding, government do not want any kind of political conflict but cannot allow such a situation in the country.

The PTI chief was only diverting the public attention away from its prohibited funding case by running a malicious campaign against the army and the government, he added.

Staff Report

