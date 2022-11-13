NATIONAL

Pakistanis among irregular migrants deported from Türkiye so far this year

By Anadolu Agency
SZEGED, HUNGARY - AUGUST 30: Migrants jump through the border fence between Serbia into Hungary close to the village of Roszke on August 30, 2015 near Szeged, Hungary. According to the Hungarian authorities a record number of migrants from many parts of the Middle East, Africa and Asia crossed the border from Serbia earlier this week, said to be due in part to the erection of a new fence that is due to be completed at the end of this month. Since the beginning of 2015 the number of migrants using the so-called Balkans route has exploded with migrants arriving in Greece from Turkey and then travelling on through Macedonia and Serbia before entering the EU via Hungary. The massive increase, said to be the largest migration of people since World War II, led Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban to order Hungary's army to build a steel and barbed wire security barrier along its entire border with Serbia, after more than 100,000 asylum seekers from a variety of countries and war zones entered the country so far this year. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

ANKARA: Türkiye has deported more than 101,000 irregular migrants so far this year, up 152 percent from the same period last year, according to official figures on Saturday.

A total of 101,574 irregular migrants were deported since the beginning of the year, said the Turkish Interior Ministry’s Presidency of Migration Management in a statement.

The number of those deported increased by 152 percent compared to the same period in 2021, the statement added.

The number of deportations rose by 212 percent for Afghan nationals, 32 percent for Pakistanis, and 190 percent for other nationalities, it said.

With the recent official figures, the number of irregular migrants deported since 2016 has reached 427,083.

Some 248,727 irregular migrants were prevented from entering Türkiye this year, while the total figure since 2016 exceeded 2.7 million.

According to the statement, the attempts to enter the country illegally from the eastern and southern borders decreased by 36 percent compared to the previous year, thanks to the measures Türkiye has taken.

219 chartered flights to Afghanistan and Pakistan

This year, Türkiye sent back a total of 57,174 Afghan citizens to their country, with 41,185 of them on 217 chartered flights and 15,989 others through scheduled flights, the statement said.

A total of 11,195 other irregular migrants were safely sent to Pakistan with two chartered flights, along with scheduled flights.

According to the statement, Türkiye, which has been under intense irregular migration pressure in recent years, is “performing returns with a success well above the European average.”

Although a total of 696,035 irregular migrants were detected in the EU countries last year, the statement added, only 73,030 of them were deported, so the average deportation success rate of European countries was 10 percent.

Currently, deportation procedures for 18,773 foreigners from 103 different nationalities — 5,203 from Afghanistan, 4,224 from Pakistan, and 9,346 other nationalities — are still underway, the statement said.

Türkiye also increased the number of repatriation centres to 30 with a capacity of 20,540, it added.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Anadolu Agency

