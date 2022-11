Trump gears up to run after midterms. Many Republicans appear unexcited

BIRMINGHAM: Former president Donald Trump has spent months teasing a 2024 presidential run, suggesting to supporters across the United States on the eve of Tuesday’s midterm elections that he would throw his hat into the ring as soon as next week.

“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” Trump told supporters at a rally for Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance.

But in a national polling survey and in interviews, voters in three battleground states on Tuesday expressed concerns about the 76-year-old Republican former president’s age, his polarising personality and his ability to compete in a general election.

“I will do anything I can to keep him from running,” said Gordon Nelson, 77, who cast an all-Republican ballot on Tuesday in Birmingham, Michigan. Nelson voted for Trump twice, but now blames him for the nation’s tense political climate and for the Democrats’ majority in Congress.

“He’s divisive. I don’t like him,” he said.

Nelson’s opinion was shared by six other Republican voters in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan who Reuters interviewed on Tuesday, most of whom brought up their distaste for Trump unprompted.