China donates 100,000 doses of Hepatitis A vaccines to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Health Abdul Qadir Patel on Wednesday told that China has donated one hundred thousand doses of Hepatitis A vaccines to Pakistan.

According to details, speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel said that China had donated 100,000 doses of Hepatitis A vaccines to Pakistan. The Health Minister thanked the Chinese gesture saying this is timely support and the vaccines will reach vulnerable people whose livelihoods have been affected by the recent floods.

The Minister said China has always supported Pakistan during difficult times. He said both countries will work together in the health sector.