India-Pakistan World Cup final is bad dream for Jos Buttler

By Staff Report
Jos Buttler (WK) of England scoring a boundary during the 3rd T20 International between India and England held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India on the 16th March 2021 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI

England team led by Jos Buttler, will face Team India in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. The winner of this game will face the winner of Pakistan’s first semi-final against New Zealand.

England captain Jos Buttler spoke to the media ahead of the match against India about his team’s preparations, an injury update on Dawid Malan and Mark Wood, and how highly he regards Suryakumar Yadav.

Buttler also said he would do everything possible to overcome the T20 World Cup final between India and Pakistan.

“Look, we certainly don’t want to see an India and Pakistan final. So we will try and do everything we can to ensure that doesn’t happen,” said Buttler in a pre-match press conference.

“India is a very, very strong team. Indian teams have been consistent for a very long time. Naturally, so, with the amount of depth and talent they have. There are fantastic players in their lineup,” added Buttler.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in excellent form in the tournament, scoring three half-centuries at a high strike rate.

Buttler said about the right-handed batter: “He has been great to watch. He is someone who has been the batter of the tournament so far. His biggest strength looks to be the amount of freedom he plays his cricket with. He has all the shots; he allows himself to play those shots. As for any batter, it takes just one chance to create the wicket. We desperately need to find a way to do that.”

When asked if he’s surprised Yuzvendra Chahal has not played in any World Cup games, Buttler said no.: “Yuzi is a great bowler; I have enjoyed playing with him in the IPL. He is a great bowler; he is very keen to take wickets. If he is called in to play, I am sure he is a great bowler.”

Staff Report

