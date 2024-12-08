Malik, Waqar, Shahzad/Inam, Maj Saeed/M Saeed lift titles in RLK ITF Masters 200

LAHORE: Rashid Malik, Waqar Nisar, Shahzad (PAF)/Inam ul Haq and Maj Saeed/Muhammad Saeed lift titles in the RLK ITF Masters MT200 Championship 2024 that concluded at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy Nishtar Park Lahore.

In the seniors 60 plus singles final, Rashid Malik beat Nauman Aleem 6-1, 6-2. Malik displayed his mastery on the court and his precision and consistency left no room for a comeback, earning him a well-deserved title.

The seniors 65+ singles final witnessed a nail-biting contest between Waqar Nisar and Inamul Haq, where after a tough competition, Waqar emerged title winner with a score of 6-7, 6-3, 10-4. After dropping the first set in a closely contested tiebreak, Nisar staged an impressive comeback, winning the next set 6-3 and clinching the decisive super tiebreak 10-4, showcasing his resilience and international experience.

In the seniors 70+ doubles final, the pair of Maj Saeed and Muhammad Saeed demonstrated remarkable coordination and skill to overcome Salahuddin and Malik Imtiaz. Their 6-2, 7-5 victory was a proof to their strategic gameplay and endurance against a strong opposition.

The seniors 40+ doubles final saw Shahzad (PAF) and Inam Gul dominate the court against Talha Waheed and Usama Waheed. With a commanding 6-3, 6-1 win, Shahzad and Gul exhibited exceptional synergy and powerful shot-making to secure the title convincingly.

Rashid Latif, Chairman of RLK Group, graced the concluding ceremony of the ITF Masters as the chief guest, while Mr. Anoush was the guest of honor. The event was further enriched by the presence of prominent personalities, including Col (R) Asif Dar, Col (R) Arif Malik, Haseeb Aslam, Naseem Ahmad, Hassan Said, along with the participating players and their families.

During the ceremony, PLTA SEVP Rashid Malik extended heartfelt gratitude to the RLK Group and its leadership for their invaluable support. “I sincerely appreciate the efforts of Hassan Said and offer special thanks to Rashid Latif, Chairman of RLK Group, for their unwavering commitment towards the game of tennis,” he said.

“I am also deeply grateful to Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, and DG Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Ch, whose efforts, along with their entire team, were instrumental in making this ITF Masters event a resounding success,” Malik added.