Punjab CM reviews security arrangements for long march

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday reviewed security arrangements of the PTI long march caravan from Toba Tek Singh (TT Singh).

Chairing a meeting here, the Chief Minister directed the police and the administrative officials with regard to making best security arrangements of the long march caravan to be led by Asad Umer for the Toba Tek Singh route.

The meeting was briefed that starting its journey from TT Singh, the long march caravan would reach Rawalpindi after passing through Jhang, Faisalabad, Jaranwala, Chiniot and other cities. The long march being restarted from Wazirabad tomorrow (Thursday) would reach Rawalpindi through its fixed route, while PTI Chairman Imran Khan would address the participants of the long march via video link, the meeting told.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to put in order foolproof security arrangements for long march. He said that long march route would be monitored through the drone and CCTV cameras and police commandos would be deployed on the roof tops of buildings along sides the route to maintain law and order, asserting that security plan would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi directed for making adequate food arrangements for security personnel and other officials to be deputed on the route, asserting that police control room would work 24 hours. Focal persons had been appointed in every district of the route in consultation with the PTI leadership and high-level security would be provided to political leaders and the participants of the long march, he maintained.

The CM also directed to ensure the use of bullet proof rostrum and bullet proof shields on the long march container.

He directed that the police and respective administration, through excellent coordination, should leave no stone un-turned to safeguard the lives and property of the people, and alternate arrangements should also be made to maintain the traffic flow. He directed the coordination committee to hold meetings on daily basis and steps should be taken according to the situation.

PTI central leader Asad Umar, Provincial Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Umar Ayub, Provincial Advisor on Home Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Shaukat Bhatti, Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Additional Chief Secretary Home Captain (R) Asadullah Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Additional IG (Operations), Addl. IG CTD, Addl. IG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore, DIG (Operations), Secretary SH&ME (Secondary Health and Medical Education Department), DG Rescue 1122, Commissioner Faisalabad Division. Commissioner Sargodha Division, RPOs of Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions, Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of Chiniot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang attended the meeting while Deputy Commissioner and DPO Chakwal attended the meeting via video Link.

