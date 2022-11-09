Hybrid model of subsidies being followed to provide relief to public: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar expressed the resolve of the incumbent government to provide maximum relief to the poor strata of society and support them.

“The present government is well aware of the problems being faced by the masses and striving to provide maximum support to ameliorate public lives.”

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar expressed the views while chairing a follow-up meeting on PM’s relief package through Utility Stores Corporation (USC) at Finance Division here on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary Industries & Production, MD USC and senior officers attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the finance minister was briefed on the Prime Minister’s relief package and subsidy being provided on five essential items (Pulses, flour, sugar, rice and ghee) through Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to facilitate the masses of the country.

The meeting discussed a comprehensive hybrid model consisting of targeted and un-targeted elements to provide maximum relief to the lower strata of the society. The financial implications of the subsidy were also discussed in the meeting.

Finance Minister Mr. Ishaq Dar expressed the resolve of the present government to provide maximum relief to the poor and support them. He further emphasized that the present government is aware of the issues of the masses and providing maximum support is the top priority of the present government.