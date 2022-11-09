NATIONAL

Bullets in head, right lunge caused death of Arshad Sharif: Autopsy

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The post-mortem reports of Arshad Sharif on Wednesday revealed that the death of late anchorperson was due to bullets he sustained in the head and right lung.

According to reports, quoting sources, confirmed that all the reports of Arshad Sharif’s post-mortem had come except for one.

The report of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) confirmed that the post-mortem of Arshad Sharif was carried out in Kenya too. The mark of post-mortem in Kenya was present on the body of Arshad Sharif. It may take one more week for the last report to come.

The reports also said that samples from Arshad Sharif’s body had been sent for a forensic test.

