Sports

Pakistan repeats historic scenes of 1992 World Cup

By Staff Report

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup today at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), November 9, in Sydney, to recapture the spirit of their 1992 triumph.

The uncanny similarities between Pakistan’s run in the T20 World Cup 2022 and the mega event in 1992 have been widely discussed in cricketing circles during the semi-final run-up.

Pakistan’s hopes for the 1992 World Cup were hanging by a thread after they lost their first three matches, similar to what happened in this T20 World Cup, but they recovered to reach the semi-finals.

In 1992, the Imran Khan-led team also faced New Zealand in the semi-finals.

When asked about parallels with the 1992 World Cup, Pakistan team coach Matthew Hayden could not avoid the subject.

“It hasn’t been a direct influence, but we all understand the importance and significance,” the former Australian opener said in a press conference on Tuesday.

“It was also a tournament plagued by the nuances of Pakistan cricket; that is, there’s no dominant performance. There’s a performance that gets challenged, and then Pakistan suddenly turn up, and they’re dangerous and formidable,” he added.

New Zealand will face Pakistan in a World Cup semi-final for the fourth time, having been defeated in the previous three.

The winner of the first semi-final will face either England or India in Sunday’s final, which will be played in Adelaide on Thursday.

Staff Report

