NATIONAL

Iqbal Day: Public holiday on Nov 9 restored

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday announced November 9 as a public holiday, in connection with the birth anniversary of the country’s national poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

A notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office dated 08.11.2022 said, “The Prime Minister has been pleased to desire that 9th November (Iqbal Day) shall henceforth be observed as a public holiday”.

Following this, the Cabinet Division in a notification issued said, “In continuation of the Cabinet Division’s circular No. 10-01/2021-Min-II dated 17th December 2021, it is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to restore the public holiday on occasion of the birthday of Allama Iqbal, i.e. 9th November. Therefore, Wednesday 9th November 2022 shall be observed as public holiday throughout the country”.

Staff Report

