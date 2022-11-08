NATIONAL

PM constitutes committee to highlight Dr. Allama Iqbal’s philosophy

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday constituted a high level committee to highlight work of the national poet, Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

The prime minister desired to arrange a detailed programme, to highlight the life, work and philosophy of Dr. Allama Iqbal, may be developed for the month of November.

The committee under the supervision of Senator Irfan Siddiqui, shall complete the task within three days, said a notification issued by PM office.

According to the notification, National Heritage and Culture Division shall provide secretarial support to the committee and it would finalize the events which must be befitting the stature of the towering personality of Allama Iqbal.

The resources, expertise and venue of the Iqbal Academy shall also be utilized to the fullest extent.

The committee headed by Senator Irfan Siddiqui is comprising of Dr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema (MNA), Dr. Nafisa Shah (MNA), Secretary, national Heritage and Culture Division, Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik , Prof. Dr. Khawaja Muhammad Zakria, Prof. Dr. Rafi Ud Din Hashmi, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ayub Sabir, Prof. Dr . Aslam Ansari, Dr. Ehsan Akbar, Prof. Dr. Tehsin Firaqi, Dr. Abasar Ahmad, Dr. Talib Hussain sial, Khurram Alki Shafique, Dr. Maqsood Jafri, Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqui, Prof. Dr. Abid Ali, Dr. Badshah Munir Bukhari, Dr. Khalid Iqbal Yasir, Muhammad Ikram Chughtari, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Kamran and Prof. Dr. Basera Ambreen.

Previous articleAzerbaijan Embassy in Islamabad celebrates victory day
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Azerbaijan Embassy in Islamabad celebrates victory day

ISLAMABAD: The Azerbaijan Embassy in Islamabad celebrated the 'Victory Day Azerbaijan', marking the liberation of Azeri territories from illegal Armenian occupation. Addressing the victory day...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC tells Lahore police chief to contest suspension in service tribunal

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has disposed of a petition moved by Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, the chief of Lahore police at the centre...
Read more
NATIONAL

Eight killed in separate road crashes

ISLAMABAD: At least eight people were killed on Sunday in four separate road accidents in Karachi and its surrounding towns, a rescue agency reported. Five...
Read more
NATIONAL

Militant, masqueraded as missing person, killed in KP offensive: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: A soldier and a suspected terrorist, who was "propagated as a missing person", were killed in a military operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rewire financial system to aid climate-hit nations: UN chief

CAIRO: The world needs to rethink the international financial system to provide debt relief to countries battered by devastating and costly climate impacts like...
Read more
NATIONAL

Supporters of Imran block roads in Islamabad in new protest

ISLAMABAD: Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan blocked roads near the capital on Tuesday, disrupting traffic and forcing schools to close, as they...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Spin great Abdul Qadir inducted into ICC’s Hall of Fame

ISLAMABAD: Leg-spin bowling great Abdul Qadir, former West Indies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Charlotte Edwards of England have been inducted into the International Cricket...

Qatar World Cup ambassador says homosexuality is ‘damage in the mind’

Eight killed in separate road crashes

Militant, masqueraded as missing person, killed in KP offensive: ISPR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.