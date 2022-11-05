NATIONAL

Robbers sweep Jewellery shop in Karachi

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Four armed robbers looted gold and cash worth millions or rupees from a jeweller’s shop on Tariq road in Karachi on Saturday.

In the CCTV footage of the robbery went viral on social media, four robbers looted a jeweller’s shop in Karachi’s Tariq Road area. According to details, the robbery took place at 7pm in the evening when two robbers entered the shop, followed by two other armed robbers after a moment.

The robbers also took away the customers’ mobile phones and wallets as well while the jeweller claimed, gold worth Rs2 million and Rs0.2 million cash was looted from his shop.

Earlier, the biggest-ever burglary in the current year was reported in Karachi when unidentified criminals looted nearly 12kg gold from a jewellery shop located near Teen Talwar (three swords) monument.

Unidentified criminals broke into a gold jewellery shop near Teen Talwar monument in Karachi and went away with nearly 12 kilograms of gold worth more than Rs100 million.

A case was registered at the Clifton police station over the complaint of Asif who stated in the First Information Report (FIR) that he returned to his home after closing the jewellery shop before iftaar on May 3.

He added that he found four locks of his gold jewellery shop broken on the next day on May 3. The burglars had stolen nearly 12-kilogram of gold jewellery.

 

Staff Report

