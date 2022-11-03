Court extends physical remand of Dost Mazari

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Thursday extended the physical remand of former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari in a case of alleged illegal allotment of 2,500 kanal lands in Rajanpur district.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team produced Mazari before the

magistrate on expiry of his two-day remand.

At the outset of the hearing, the ACE officials demanded 10-physical remand

of former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Mazari.

The Prosecutor of the ACE told court that further custody of the suspect was

required to complete the investigation.

After hearing arguments, the court rejected the 10-physical remand request

and remanded Mazari into Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) custody

for one more day.