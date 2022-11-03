NATIONAL

Court extends physical remand of Dost Mazari

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Thursday extended the physical remand of former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari in a case of alleged illegal allotment of 2,500 kanal lands in Rajanpur district.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team produced Mazari before the
magistrate on expiry of his two-day remand.

At the outset of the hearing, the ACE officials demanded 10-physical remand
of former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Mazari.

The Prosecutor of the ACE told court that further custody of the suspect was
required to complete the investigation.

After hearing arguments, the court rejected the 10-physical remand request
and remanded Mazari into Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) custody
for one more day.

Previous articlePakistan keep slim World Cup hopes alive with South Africa win
Next articleIslamabad hospitals put on high alert ahead of PTI’s long march
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Jemima, other prominent personalities send prayers for Imran Khan following assassination attempt

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Faisal Javed and Ahmed Chattha were injured in an assassination attempt on Thursday evening during the party’s long march in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Swati appers before SC’s human rights cell, speaks of ‘custodial torture’

ISLAMABAD: Speaking of his 'custodial torture', Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati appeared before the Supreme Court's (SC) human rights cell on Thursday, and stated...
Read more
NATIONAL

NA session: Govt allies denounce attack on Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday while condemning the firing incident on PTI Chief Imran Khan’s container near Wazirabad said the politicians...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dialogues process with Taliban comes to halt: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has said that dialogues process with Taliban has come to a halt. Talking...
Read more
NATIONAL

CJP visits LJCP for official launching of documentary ‘Adlia Ka Safar-75 Saal’

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday visited the Secretariat of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) to...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC reserves verdict in PTI’s plea against delay in issuance of NOC for long march

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plea against the government's delay in issuing a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

CJP visits LJCP for official launching of documentary ‘Adlia Ka Safar-75...

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday visited the Secretariat of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) to...

IHC reserves verdict in PTI’s plea against delay in issuance of NOC for long march

Women play vital role in development of country: Ahsan Iqbal

Terrorist of banned outfit held with arms

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.