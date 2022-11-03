Islamabad hospitals put on high alert ahead of PTI’s long march

ISLAMABAD: The hospitals in the federal capital Islamabad have been put on high alert by the higher authorities ahead of the arrival of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march.

The district administration has put the state-owned Poly Clinic, PIMS and CDA hospitals on high alert and sent written instructions to the private medical facilities also.

A communiqué sent to all District Health Officers (DHOs) stated that hospitals must ensure all medical facilities and increasing the number of beds.

The capital administration has cancelled leaves of all paramedical staff and directed senior doctors of government-run hospitals to remain available online in case of any emergency.

Moreover, the doctors of federal-run hospitals have been barred from leaving Islamabad.

The former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan is leading the anti-government long march that started from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on October 28.

The long march is likely to enter federal capital on November 11.