Govt empowers FIA cyber crime wing to take action against social media offences

ISLAMABAD: The government has granted the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing the authority to take action against crimes committed on social media platforms.

The Ministry of Information Technology (IT) issued a notification confirming the decision.

According to the notification, the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing has been granted the power to tackle social media offences, and its previously suspended powers have now been reinstated.

The decision comes after the cancellation of powers previously assigned to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency to curb social media crimes and fake news.

The Ministry of IT had earlier issued a notification to establish the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency under specific rules. However, following objections from the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Law, these powers were rescinded.

The National Cyber Crime Agency will now be established through a parliamentary act, and appropriate powers will be granted to it. The new measures aim to strengthen the enforcement of laws against digital crimes and tackle the growing issue of fake news on social media platforms.