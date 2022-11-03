World

Wang Yi hails special bond with Pakistan in meeting with FM Zardari

By Staff Report

BEIJING: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is accompanying Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan to visit China.

Wang said Sharif is the first foreign head of government to visit China since the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which fully reflects the special friendship between the two countries and the important position Pakistan holds in China’s overall diplomacy.

China’s development is a growing force for world peace and a strong factor for global stability. In the process of this development, China-Pakistan relations will gain new impetus and will be elevated to a new stage, Wang noted.

He said that China will continue to provide assistance to Pakistan in its post-disaster reconstruction work, and that China is ready to work with Pakistan to promote the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

For his part, Zardari congratulated China on the success of the 20th CPC National Congress, saying the blueprint for China’s development drawn at the congress will inject strong positive energy into the promotion of world peace and development.

Pakistan is committed to continuously injecting new impetus into Pakistan-China relations and pushing bilateral ties to a new height, he said.

Staff Report

