With ‘CPEC revitalisation’ on agenda, Sharif to meet Jinping in first China visit

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif left Pakistan on Tuesday for a trip to China, his first state visit to the neighbouring nation after assuming office in April, where he will meet President Xi Jinping, just a week after he cemented his place as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.

The Foreign Office said it would be a two-day trip, being undertaken at the invitation of Sharif’s Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang, and that Sharif would be joined by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and high-ranking officials of his administration.

“My discussions with Chinese leadership will focus on the revitalisation of CPEC among many other things. The second phase of CPEC promises to usher in a new era of socio-economic progress that will uplift the quality of our people’s lives. There is a lot to learn from the Chinese economic miracle,” the prime minister tweeted shortly before he jetted off to Beijing.

My discussions with Chinese leadership will focus on revitalization of CPEC among many other things. 2nd phase of CPEC promises to usher in a new era of socio-economic progress that will uplift quality of our people’s lives. There is a lot to learn from Chinese economic miracle. https://t.co/A6knRLzN6l — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 1, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, Sharif said he was “honoured to be among the first few leaders to have been invited after the historic” twice-a-decade congress which cemented Jinping’s iron grip on power and unveiled a new leadership line-up.

“At a time when the world is grappling with multiple challenges, Pakistan and China stand together as friends and partners,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to embark on maiden China visit today, on invitation of his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang.#PMShehbazinChina#PakPMInChina#SharedDestiny 🇨🇳 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/zCLBreTp2b — President PMLN (@president_pmln) November 1, 2022

The visit follows Sharif’s meeting with Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan on September 16.

It represents the continuity of frequent leadership-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. In Beijing, the prime minister will meet Jinping, and hold delegation-level talks with Keqiang.

During the engagements, the two governments will review the so-called “All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership” and exchange views on regional and global developments.

Sharif is also likely to raise its debt issues after the country asked China to roll over its $6.3 billion debt on Saturday. The two nations signed a loan facility agreement in June, with Chinese banks lending $2.3 billion to Pakistan to help boost its reserves.

The visit is also expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of agreements in diverse fields.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry, Wang Wenbin, said Sharif was among the first foreign leaders to be invited to Beijing after last week’s congress.

“China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners and ‘hardcore’ friends,” Wang told reporters in Beijing on Wednesday, according to South China Morning Post.

“China looks forward to working with Pakistan to use this visit as an opportunity to further promote all-weather and high-level strategic cooperation, to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and to make greater contributions to maintaining regional peace and stability, and international fairness and justice.”