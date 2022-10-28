NATIONAL

Bilawal’s letter on rights situation in held Kashmir delivered to UN leadership

By Staff Report
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks next to with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock during a joint press conference after their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on June 7, 2022. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, delivered to the UN leadership a letter by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on the worsening situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, as Muslims across the world observed October 27 black day.

The day marks the anniversary of India’s invasion and occupation of the Himalayan state in 1947.

The ambassador met the president of the General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, and the Security Council president for the month of October, Michel Biang, and handed over to him the letter, which was delivered to Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Winding up the discussion on the dispute at a webinar earlier in the day, Ambassador Akram said Pakistan had kept the Security Council informed almost every month about the evolving situation in occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister’s letter will be released by the UN as a document of the Security Council and the General Assembly.

This, he said, was part of the efforts to keep the world apprised of the evolving situation and India’s continuing oppression in Kashmir.

Staff Report

