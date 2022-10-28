NATIONAL

Church leaders call for restraint, peace amid political turmoil

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The leadership of the Church of Pakistan has urged the government and opposition to deter their supporters from violence amid the current political turmoil in the country.

“This situation risks spiraling into a dangerous confrontation which will further push the country into a state of chaos. The federal government has a responsibility to uphold the constitution and allow for peaceful protests. On the other hand, the opposition must ensure that the sanctity of state institutions is not compromised at any cost,” stated a joint statement issued by the office of the CoP’s Moderator Bishop Dr Azad Marshall.

The CoP bishops called for political dialogue and urged both the government and opposition to restrain from confrontation and ease the tense political atmosphere.

“The Church of Pakistan is worried about the political situation due to the plight of the common man. Like other citizens, we are concerned about political instability in our country where people are already suffering due to rising inflation, livelihood issues and a lack of development programs. We urge all parties to find a peaceful solution,” Bishop Marshall said.

He stated that maligning of state institutions such as the armed forces, who have rendered countless sacrifices for our homeland, and superior judiciary would not bode well for the country’s security and stability.

“This polarisation in society will further divide our people at a time when national unity is of utmost importance to address the plethora of challenges facing the country. We, the bishops of all the eight dioceses of the CoP, join hands in prayers for peace and harmony in Pakistan.

“We stand with development, tolerance and rule of law in Pakistan. We urge all stakeholders to give top priority to the welfare and security of the citizens and make efforts to rise beyond their political differences and work together in the national interest,” he said.

Bishop Marshall said the CoP leadership had decided to hold special prayers in churches for healing of the system and peace and reconciliation in Pakistan.

