NATIONAL

SBP sets Dec 31 as deadline for exchange of old currency notes

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tuesday announced that December 31, 2022, will be the last date for exchange of old banknotes of Rs10, 50, 100, and 1,000.

“The last date to exchange old designed large-size banknotes of Rs 10, 50, 100 & 1000 is December 31, 2022. These old-design banknotes can be exchanged from the counters of SBP Banking Service Corporation (BSC) offices across the country till December 31, 2022,” the SBP said in a Tweet.

The central bank mentioned that the old currency notes are exchangeable from the offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporations.  “The Old Design Banknotes of Rs. 10, 50, 100, and 1000 are exchangeable from the offices of the SBP BSCs located at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Sialkot, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad and D. I. Khan,” it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government in 2016 had banned the use of old design currency notes having value of Rs10, Rs50, Rs100 and Rs1,000.

 

Previous articleECP unveils schedule for polls to LG reserved seats in Balochistan
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECP unveils schedule for polls to LG reserved seats in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced schedule for elections on reserved seats of the local government in Balochistan. “The polling for the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt extends date for encashment of National Prize Bonds

Islamabad: The government has extended the date for the encashment/conversion/redemption of National Prize Bonds (NPBs) up to June 30, 2023. According to the Finance Division...
Read more
NATIONAL

Long March: Rana urges PTI to avoid creating law, order situation in federal capital

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday urged the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to avoid creating a law...
Read more
NATIONAL

CDWP approves KCR project worth Rs 292.389 billion

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Tuesday cleared Karachi Circular Railway Project (KCR) worth Rs 292.389 billion during its meeting held under the...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS Bajwa, German envoy discuss bilateral ties, regional security

RAWALPINDI: German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt all set to disconnect supply of indigenous gas to commercial consumers from 1st November

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government in order to solve the expected severe gas crisis in the coming winter season is all set to stop supply...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

CDWP approves KCR project worth Rs 292.389 billion

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Tuesday cleared Karachi Circular Railway Project (KCR) worth Rs 292.389 billion during its meeting held under the...

COAS Bajwa, German envoy discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Devastating Stoinis powers Australia to victory over Sri Lanka

Govt all set to disconnect supply of indigenous gas to commercial consumers from 1st November

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.