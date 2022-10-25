NATIONAL

ECP unveils schedule for polls to LG reserved seats in Balochistan

By Staff Report

QUETTA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced schedule for elections on reserved seats of the local government in Balochistan.

“The polling for the reserved seats in 32 districts of Balochistan will be held on December 14,” ECP Balochistan Spokesman Naeem Ahmed said on Tuesday.

He said that the ECP was all set to hold polls for the reserved seats including women, peasants, workers and minorities in all Union Councils, Municipal Corporations and Municipal Committees of 32 districts of the province, except District Quetta, Lasbela, Hub and Municipal Committee Harmzai in District Pishin.

As per the schedule, nomination papers will be received from the candidates from November 7-9, and the preliminary list of candidates will be released on November 10.

The nomination papers of the candidates will be scrutinized from November 11-14.

“Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by the returning officers can be filed from November 15-17,” he further said, adding that on which the appellate authority would make decisions by November 22, following which the candidates would be allotted the election symbols.

The final list of candidates will be released on November 25.

